2 million of these ‘heavy duty’ shelves recalled. Some broke, one caused a broken toe

When a set of shelves is supposed to be “heavy duty,” but can’t handle a job as heavy as advertised, that’s a problem. That’s why Edsal recalled 2.2 million Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The shelves can fail to support the 800-pound weight load as stated on the packaging, posing an injury hazard to the consumer.”

And that hazard turned out to be a broken toe for one customer, the notice says, when the shelves broke and items crashed down on a foot. There were six other incidents known to Edsal of the shelves bending or breaking under heavy weight it should’ve been able to hold.

This covers model Nos. CR3618 and CR3618-BLK, which are 72 inches high, 18 inches deep and 36 inches wide; and CR4824 and CR4824-BLK, which are 72 inches high, 24 inches deep and 48 inches wide. They were sold online via Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Staples.com and other websites.

Edsal is offering a refund. Contact the company at 833-232-5287, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.