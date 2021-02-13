Florida flags to fly at half-staff on anniversary of Parkland school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Sunday and state flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in memory of the 17 people who were killed in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School three years ago.

On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman shot and killed 17 students and staff at the high school in Parkland, and 17 others were injured in one of the worst school shootings in the United States.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day proclamation issued on Friday starts by naming those killed three years ago: “WHEREAS, our state and nation continue to mourn and will always remember the lives of Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.”

In the statement accompanying the proclamation, DeSantis said, “Students, teachers, and faculty showed great courage in the face of danger. The sacrifices of these heroes, as well as the brave actions of first responders, will never be forgotten.”

