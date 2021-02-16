Faith Hill, Tim McGraw once owned Bahamas island listed for $35 million. Have a look

The nearly 20-acre island was bought by the famous country music duo in 2003. Screen grab from Knight Frank

“We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else,” country super star Faith Hill said to Architectural Digest about her very own personal private paradise back in 2017. “We basically had to build a little town.”

Sitting area Video screen grab from Knight Frank's Youtube

Now that little utopia, named “L’île d’Anges,”, is on the market for $35 million in the Exumas, Bahamas.

Outside house Video screen grab from Knight Frank's Youtube







The island itself is roughly 20 acres with almost 1.3 miles of water frontage, the listing reads on Knight Frank. The main house rests at the high point of the island and offers plenty of heavenly views.

“We wanted to feel connected to the outside,” Hill said to Architectural Digest. “When the breeze comes through the room, it’s just life-changing.”

Outside shower Video screen grab from Knight Frank's Youtube

The house is nearly 5,000 square-feet and has an open floorplan with an inside-outside feel, the listing said. The primary suite along with the three other bedroom suites stand alone and are connected by walkways.

Bedroom Video screen grab from Knight Frank's Youtube

While it’s not clear if the couple still owns the island, Engel & Volkers, a blog that lists celebrity properties, lists the couple as the owners as of 2020.

FILE - In this Sunday, April 2, 2017, file photo, Tim McGraw, left, and Faith Hill arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Country’s biggest power couple has been married for over 20 years and tend to collaborate on each other’s music for a significant portion of their marriage, Insider reveals. The two met in 1994 at the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Tennessee, and they married in 1996.