Flash flood sweeps California woman swimming in pond to her death, Hawaii officials say

A Vista, California, woman swimming in a natural pool died after she was swept out to the ocean by flash flooding on the Hawaiian island of Maui, officials say. Screengrab from Google.

A California woman swimming in a scenic natural pool in Hawaii died after a flash flood swept her into the ocean, officials say.

The 26-year-old Vista woman was in the Waioka Pond on Maui with three other swimmers when flash flooding rushed through the pool Thursday morning, according to the Maui County Fire Department.

Two of the swimmers escaped, but the waters swept two others into the ocean, officials said. One of the swimmers returned to shore but the 26-year-old woman went missing.

Rescue teams and local residents searched for her by land and air before she was discovered unconscious several hours later on a rocky shoreline, officials said.

She was airlifted to medics, who pronounced the woman dead. The woman’s identity was not released.

Maui was under a flood advisory and flash flood watch as storms passed through the area Thursday.