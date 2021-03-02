LeBron James lists elegant California mansion for $20.5 million. Have a look

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James bought this Brentwood, California, home in 2015. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has listed one of his two mansions in Brentwood, California, for $20.5 million — which is almost half a million less than what he paid for it in 2015.

Pool Screen grab from Realtor.com

The traditional-style house was designed by architect Ken Ungar in 2011, the Los Angeles Times reported when James purchased the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate for $20,986,500.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Set behind towering redwoods, tall gates and hedges on just under (25,000) square feet of land on the coveted Rockingham Rim, this timeless classic features almost 9,500 square feet, all above ground, with the perfect floor plan, grand scale, high ceilings, gracious public rooms, ideal indoor/outdoor flow and state-of-the-art audio/video security and automation,” the Realtor.com listing said.

Fireplace Screen grab from Realtor.com

The house was thrust into the public eye in 2017 after someone sprayed a racial slur on the front gate of the home, Los Angeles police told CNN.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough,” James, who then played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, said regarding the incident. “We got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African Americans until we feel equal in America.”

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

The incident took place before the Cavs were set to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) points at a team mate during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill AP

James, the biggest name currently in the NBA, first came to the attention of the nation while in high school. A four-time NBA MVP, James helped bring championships to the Miami Heat (two), Cavaliers and Lakers.