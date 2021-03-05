Wild Texas video shows speeding SUV crash into car, narrowly missing children, officer

Three children narrowly avoided serious injury when a speeding SUV plowed through a stopped vehicle they were inside of, video shows.

The graphic crash occurred in September in Texas, but the Southlake Department of Public Safety shared video of the collision this week to remind drivers to slow down.

Police said they had pulled over a vehicle in a bank parking lot and an officer was checking to make sure the driver was safe to drive. Another officer came over to the car and chatted with the three young children inside “to put them at ease,” officials say.

Meanwhile, an officer on nearby Highway 114 watched a Chevy Tahoe scurry past him driving 97 mph — more than 30 mph over the speed limit, the department of public safety wrote. The Tahoe eventually exited off the highway and ran a red light in the direction of the car police had stopped, officials say.

An officer announced the reckless driving through his radio, and the officer talking to the children heard the message on his scanner, video shows. He watched as the Tahoe sped toward them, then darted out of the way at the last moment.

The sound of tires squealing is heard immediately before the Tahoe slams into the front of the car, video shows.

Officers are heard calling for medics, quickly making sure the three children in the vehicle were safe. They each escaped without injury, officials say.

The driver of the Tahoe was ejected out of the front window, officials say. Six months after the crash, the driver is still undergoing medical treatment and has not been charged.

“Fate was on our side that chilly September night,” the department of public safety wrote. “Slow down. Slow down. Slow down.”

A woman who said she was the mother of the three children also commented on the post.

“Thank you police for keeping us safe,” Bleshia Norman wrote.