‘Still celebrating this racist?’ Dr. Seuss-themed event sparks debate in North Carolina

A Dr. Seuss-themed event sparked debate in North Carolina. Screengrab from City of Winston-Salem's Facebook page.

An upcoming Dr. Seuss-themed event sponsored by the City of Winston-Salem, North Carolina is sparking debate, with some accusing the city of celebrating racism.

The Dr. Seuss Drive-In Car Decorating Contest, scheduled for Saturday, comes as some of the author’s earlier works endure nationwide scrutiny for racist and offensive depictions of foreigners and minority groups.

“Talk about bad timing,” one commenter wrote on the city’s Facebook post for the event. “Are you just trying to get Winston-Salem mentioned poorly on every Late Show next week?”

As educators increasingly distance Dr. Seuss from their classrooms, in favor of authors seen as more inclusive, some say Theodor Seuss Geisel is the latest victim of “cancel culture.”

Earlier this month, the company that manages Dr. Seuss’ works pulled six of his books from shelves, for portraying people “in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” McClatchy News previously reported.

The books pulled are: “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

Winston-Salem’s event is seemingly intended as a family-friendly event, encouraging residents to creatively decorate their vehicles in Seussian style. The afternoon event also promises “car games, crafts, book giveaways, and story time!”

But however well-intentioned the event may be, the history of the man who inspired it makes the entire affair an insult to the groups he hurt, some argued.

“Dr. Seuss does NOT need to be celebrated. The racist in some of his books were hurtful to African Americans, Asians and many others,” a comment read.

“Tone deaf,” said another.

One comment asked simply: “You’re still celebrating this racist?”

Some defended the children’s author: “Dr seuss has been around for decades and it was just fine for kids to read, until now,” one commenter wrote. “If you think the cat in the hat is churning out racists, you need help.”

Monday afternoon, city officials told McClatchy News that plans had been changed for the event.

“Although there are varying opinions on this matter, the Dr. Seuss event planned for this weekend is being converted into a different activity that will support City of Winston-Salem’s Recreation and Parks Department’s commitment to improving literacy in our community,” the statement from city spokeperson William Royston said. “The focus of the program is to continue to encourage and support the love of reading by youth.”