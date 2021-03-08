Private island compound with 4 homes listed for $8 million in Washington. Have a look

The 29-plus acre estate is on the San Juan Islands in Washington state and has four houses. Screen grab from Engel & Volkers Seattle Eastside

Ever dream of living in the luxurious seclusion of your own private island compound surrounded by lush scenery? Now you can — for $8.25 million dollars.

A 29-plus acre estate in the San Juan Islands, northwest of Washington state, features four homes and 4,000 feet of waterfront access, the listing said.

Island

The property, known as Blakely Island even comes with it’s own marina that can house up to two yachts.

Private dock

“The privacy, the views and the proximity of the homes to the water makes it feel like you’re a part of the sea and the islands,” said the owner, Janet Taggares, to Masion Global.

View

The compound is composed of four houses, each with their own names: The Caretakers’s House, the Hill House, the Duplex and the main houses, known as the Cook Shack.

Living room area

“The area is private and quiet and abounding in flora and fauna,” Taggares said. “We are seeing interest from folks with large yachts, those looking to create a family estate for many to come enjoy and people who want to escape the craziness of the current state of affairs on the mainland.”

Kitchen

The island is accessible by plane or boat.

Deck view