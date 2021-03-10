Governor declares state of emergency after Hawaii flooding

The governor of Hawaii declared a state of emergency after heavy rainfall brought major flooding on two of the major islands.

After some areas experienced between 1 and 2 feet of rain in less than 24 hours, dams overflowed, mudslides were reported, homes were damaged, a bridge collapsed, thousands lost power and many were forced to evacuate on Maui and Oahu, sparking Gov. David Ige to sign an emergency proclamation.

“I’ve just signed an emergency proclamation for the State of Hawai’i after heavy rains and flooding caused extensive damage to both public and private property across the islands,” the governor said on Twitter, adding it would be in effect until Friday.

While the rain has subsided, all of the islands are still under flash flood watch or warning. More rain was expected later Wednesday.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said so far that no deaths or injuries had been reported.

“When you see flood damage in the light of day, it’s a reminder of the sheer power of fast-moving water,” Victorino said. “We are so fortunate there were no reported deaths or injuries. I want to publicly thank our first responders who did heroic work under very dangerous conditions.”

———