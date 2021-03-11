Crystal ball starts house fire that causes $250,000 in damage, Wisconsin officials say

A Wisconsin home sustained major damage after a crystal ball started a fire, officials say. Delton Fire Department

A home in Wisconsin sustained thousands of dollars in damage after a crystal ball ignited a couch Monday afternoon, officials say.

The owner called 911 around 4 p.m. after arriving home and noticing heavy smoke throughout the house, the Delton Fire Department said in a news release.

Smoke was visible outside the home when first responders arrived before heading inside to put out the fire. They said the flames were largely confined to the living room.

After an investigation, officials determined a crystal ball had started the blaze.

Sunlight streaming through the home’s large windows passed through the ball — which was sitting on a table near the couch — and caused the piece of furniture to ignite, officials said.

This is due to an effect similar to that of a magnifying glass. Sunlight is typically diffused over a large area, but the crystal ball focused the light on a “much smaller point,” causing the couch to heat up and ignite.

The main level of the home had major heat damage estimated at about $250,000, officials said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.





Photos of the home show charred walls and furniture. The crystal ball also appears to have shattered.

Fire officials are reminding everyone to keep glass ornaments, crystals, mirrors and bottles away from direct sunlight — and especially flammable items.

Delton is roughly 50 miles north of Madison.