Lake of the Ozarks’ ‘only habitable island’ to be turned into 5-story condo complex

The Reserve at Isla Del Sol. Screengrab from The Reserve at Isla Del Sol's Facebook page.

The “only habitable island” on the Lake of the Ozarks will soon be home to a five-story condominium development dubbed, The Reserve at Isla Del Sol.

The Reserve promises to provide “coveted panoramic lake views, quick access to Lake attractions and entertainment, and impressive upgraded features and amenities,” according to the planned community’s website.

A road already connects the island to the shoreline.

Upon completion of “phase 1” there will be 30 units available, with floor plans ranging from 1,400 to 2,100 square-feet, plus docks of “various sizes to accommodate your needs.”

Other amenities include a dog walking area, a splash playground for kids, and lakeside pools.

Units will become available for purchase on March 20, KMOV reported.

There are four floor plans, with the most affordable priced at $331,000, and the most expensive at $489,000.

“Isla Del Sol is a unique place to call home as it is the only habitable island at Lake of the Ozarks,” The Reserve’s website says. “Relax by the pool and watch boats whiz by, end your day taking in the sunset as it paints the horizon, and enjoy the privacy of island living.”

The Reserve is seeing “a high level of interest,” a member of the development team told KMOV.

But not everyone is pleased with the project. Some are expressing concern on social media that the community will be an eyesore — and one that’s well outside their price range, to boot.

“They ran out of lakefront so now they’re getting creative,” one comment read.

“How ugly can you get,” read another. “This is yet another reason I don’t go to lake of the ozarks.”

And this: “I’ll take ‘places I’ll probably never be able to afford’ for $200 Alex.”

Some remarked that the island is reminiscent of an infamous American prison.

“Let’s call it Ozarkatraz,” a commenter wrote.

Despite the mostly negative comments, some defended the development, including one man who lives nearby the island, who said “I am looking forward to all of it!”

After building the first 30 units and included amenities in phase 1, more construction phases are planned, with more units becoming available for purchase, the Lake Sun Leader reported.