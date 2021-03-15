News briefs

Poll: Half of New Yorkers don’t think Cuomo should step down amid allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. — Despite losing the confidence of most of his fellow Democrats, New Yorkers are split on whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign as he faces dual scandals over allegations of sexual harassment and COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, according to a new Siena College poll released on Monday.

The survey, conducted last week as dozens of Cuomo’s fellow Democrats called on the governor to step down amid mounting misconduct claims, found that 50% of voters say the embattled leader should not immediately resign. Only 34% believe he should step down at the moment.

While one-third of voters say that Cuomo has committed sexual harassment after more than half a dozen women came forward with allegations, a quarter says he has not, and most are unsure.

As an impeachment investigation plays out in the Assembly and the attorney general’s office oversees an independent probe into Cuomo’s conduct, most New Yorkers believe the governor can continue to manage his responsibilities.

“(V)oters say despite the ongoing investigations, Cuomo can continue to effectively do his job as governor, 48-34%,” Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said. “A strong majority of Democrats and a plurality of independents say he can govern effectively, while two-thirds of Republicans disagree.”

There is a geographical divide, according to the poll. Voters outside of the five boroughs are closely divided on the question of whether Cuomo will be able to continue to effectively govern, while a strong majority of New York City voters say he can.

Cuomo is also facing political pressure, and a federal probe, over his administration’s handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and allegations that officials intentionally sought to shield the true toll from the public.

—New York Daily News

Texas GOP delegation slams Biden for ‘crisis’ during border visit

WASHINGTON — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and a dozen of his colleagues denounced the Biden administration’s handling of increased migration at the southwest border and called for congressional action during a visit Monday to the Texas border.

The 13-person Republican congressional delegation traveled to El Paso following higher numbers of crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border, including thousands of migrant children arriving without their parents.

“This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said during a news conference.

McCarthy blamed the recent influx on President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his predecessor’s immigration restrictions. He also faulted Biden for not responding to a letter he sent earlier this month requesting a meeting to discuss recent migration trends.

“He doesn't even acknowledge the letter, let alone a crisis that his policies created. So we will work together across the aisle, within our own party, because we know the solutions it will take,” McCarthy said.

If Biden does not reverse his immigration policies, “it’s going to take congressional action to do it, and that’s why we’re here,” he added.

Ahead of Monday’s news conference, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, the former chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, took to Twitter, where he called concerns by McCarthy and other Republicans for migrant children “hollow and cynical” given their past support for the Trump administration’s immigration policies that hurt migrant families.

—CQ-Roll Call

Germany, France halt AstraZeneca shot that EU regulator declares safe

Europe’s biggest countries, including Germany and France, suspended use of AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine amid a growing health scare that’s creating yet another delay for the European Union’s inoculation campaign.

The decisions add to the list of governments that have halted the distribution of the shots following reports of serious blood clotting, even as the EU drugs regulator reiterated its support for the vaccine.

The suspensions mark a U-turn for some countries that had previously said inoculations should continue while the issue was investigated. Italy also suspended AstraZeneca’s shot and Spain was poised to do so, according to media reports. The announcements follow crisis talks among health officials from those countries as well as Germany and France.

EU health ministers are due to hold a video conference on Tuesday, where the latest concerns will probably dominate proceedings. In its statement on Monday, Germany cited additional cases of serious thrombotic events in recent days as reason for the temporary suspension.

As Europe tries to sort the vaccination issue, it’s also dealing with rising coronavirus cases that are forcing some governments to reimpose restrictions on activity. Most of Italy returned to lockdown on Monday.

The European Medicines Agency said the benefits of the Astra vaccine continue to outweigh the risks. It said it’s working closely with the company and health officials, including the drug regulator in the U.K., based on its experience with about 11 million of the shots.

—Bloomberg News

Iditarod winner ties record with 5th championship

DESHKA LANDING, Alaska — Alaskan Dallas Seavey made history Monday morning by capturing his fifth championship in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, matching Rick Swenson as the race’s winningest musher.

Driving an all-star team of sled dogs, Seavey, of Talkeetna, reached the Deshka Landing finish line at 5:08 a.m., completing this year’s shortened race in 7 days, 14 hours, 8 minutes and 57 seconds.

His family was among a small crowd gathered at the finish line. After walking down his line of dogs and petting each one, Seavey joked about the meaning of No. 5 before getting serious about it.

“It comes after 4, I guess,” he said with a grin, and then his tone changed.

“Ever since I won my first Iditarod and was the youngest to win, people have been asking about ‘Oh, you’re gonna get five, you’re gonna get five,’ and I’ve always said, ‘I’m gonna get the next one and someday five may be the next one.’ Now that’s today, it’s finally the next one and we got it.

“That’s huge, man.”

It was the fifth win in 12 Iditarods for Seavey, 34. His previous victories came in 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2012.

—Anchorage Daily News

———