Michigan sends $793 checks to nearly 56K workers affected by COVID-19 orders

DETROIT – Michigan began mailing $793 checks to the 55,900 entertainment, restaurant and other service industry workers who applied for assistance after losing wages or their jobs due to COVID-19 safety orders, according to an announcement early Thursday.

The $45 million in aid comes from a state-funded, bipartisan compromise deal struck by the Michigan Legislature and the governor in late 2020. At the time, the state said workers could get up to $1,650 from the program, but warned awards could be smaller depending upon demand.

It is unrelated to stimulus benefits recently approved by Congress or federal dollars appropriated in December, all aimed at stymieing the economic trauma caused by the pandemic and related orders.

“As we continue to address the effects of COVID-19, our top priority is providing financial relief to Michigan families and small businesses, so that we can grow our economy and get back to normal,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news release.

“These Michiganders have made great sacrifices and continue to make great sacrifices as we fight COVID-19.”

Applications for the grants closed in late January. Those who will receive an award have already been notified.

Only Michigan residents in specific industries who could show they lost wages, hours or their jobs due to the pandemic orders issued in November were eligible for funds. Those industries include: bars, banquet halls, bowling alleys, cafeterias, casinos, caterers, food trucks, golf courses, hotels, motels, bed & breakfast, resorts, nightclubs, restaurants, theaters, and other such recreational facilities.

This program is also separate from one aimed at helping small business owners.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association administered the application process.

“Michigan’s restaurant and hotel employees need help,” said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the association.

“We are honored to administer these much-needed grants. These dollars provide assistance for the hardship experienced during these extraordinary times.”

While Michigan's jobless rate fell in January, state officials warned that's likely due to a withdrawal from the workforce as opposed to people finding jobs. Additionally, approximately 30,000 people are awaiting unemployment benefits they should have already received, according to state data.