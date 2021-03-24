National
In-N-Out heiress lists California mansion for $16.8 million. Take a look around
A 4.2-acre California estate owned by In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder not far from the burger chain’s first restaurant has gone on the market for $16.8 million, real estate listings show.
The estate includes a mansion and guest home totaling more than 18,000 square feet, the listing says. It also boasts an infinity pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course, along with a cabana and recreation center.
The 11-bedroom, 13-bathroom Mediterranean-style mansion comes with a six-car garage, the listing says.
Photos with the listing show a wine cellar, tasting room, billiards room, movie theater and gym, along with luxurious bathtubs, hair-styling station, walk-in closets and more.
Located in the gated Bradbury Estates community in the San Gabriel Valley, it’s just a few miles from where Snyder’s grandparents founded In-N-Out Burger in Baldwin Park in 1948, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Snyder, whose net worth is estimated at $3.6 billion by Forbes, bought the property for $17.4 million in 2012, according to the listing.
It was previously owned by former Los Angeles Dodgers star Adrián Beltré, the Los Angeles Times reports.
The estate was previously listed for $19.8 million in 2017, Business Insider reported.
The listing agent is Joe Chiovare of Coldwell Banker Realty.
