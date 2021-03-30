News briefs

US questions credibility of COVID-19 report from World Health Organization

The United States and more than a dozen other countries outlined shared concerns Tuesday about the speed and thoroughness of a new World Health Organization-led study of the origins of COVID-19.

In a statement, the countries emphasized worries that the investigation “was significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples.”

“Scientific missions like these should be able to do their work under conditions that produce independent and objective recommendations and findings,” said the statement from countries including Britain, Canada and South Korea.

The WHO’s study, conducted in tandem with China, provided assessments of possible sources of the virus that has killed more than 2.7 million people around the globe. A team visited Wuhan, where cases first emerged, as part of the inquiry.

The report described an initial viral transmission from animals to humans as “a possible-to-likely pathway.”

The study said it was not likely that the virus emerged from a lab, downplaying a controversial theory that has received support from Dr. Robert Redfield, who directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during part of the Trump administration.

The WHO described the inquiry as just the start of research into the origins of the virus. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the organization’s director-general, tweeted Tuesday that the inquiry represents “a very important beginning, but it is not the end.”

The joint statement signed by the U.S. called for an “independent analysis and evaluation, free from interference and undue influence.”

Australia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Slovenia all joined in the statement.

Mount Rushmore shut down, hundreds of homes evacuated due to South Dakota wildfires

Three different wildfires sweeping through South Dakota have driven more than 400 residents out of their homes and shut down Mount Rushmore as a precaution.

The Schroeder fire, just outside Rapid City, ignited Monday morning and has burned almost 2,000 acres as of Tuesday, according to officials.

At least one home and two pole barns have been destroyed in the fire, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the blaze, which began on private property, is still under investigation.

“We are at record-dry conditions along with high winds playing a major factor in this fight,” Jay Esperance, Division Director for South Dakota Wildland Fire, said in a statement Monday.

Winds up to 80 mph helped spread the fire through the area, according to officials.

No injuries or deaths have been reported yet.

Two other fires still burn near Keystone, covering almost 100 acres.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial will be closed until at least Wednesday, as well as nearby roads.

3 members of polio vaccination team killed in eastern Afghanistan

Three members of a polio vaccination team were killed in two separate incidents in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, officials said on Tuesday.

Provincial police chief Jumagul Hemat told dpa that one member of the team was killed in police district four. The other two deaths happened in police district seven of the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents, police said.

Initial investigations show that the health workers were killed by gunshots. There was no claim of responsibility.

On Monday, Afghanistan started a five-day anti-polio campaign aimed at vaccinating 9.6 million children in 32 of the country’s 34 provinces.

The U.N.-funded drive to vaccinate children under the age of 5 faces opposition from religious conservatives, who believe the vaccine, administered in multiple rounds, is intended to make Muslim children sterile.

About 3 million Afghan children were unable to get access to the polio vaccine during the past three years due to Taliban militants preventing door-to-door campaigns, according to the Health Ministry.

UNICEF expressed outrage over the attack and condolences to the loved ones of the "courageous" vaccinators.

"Frontline health workers should never be a target of violence. They must be able to carry out their life-saving activities in a safe and secure environment," said the U.N.'s children's emergency fund.

"We remain committed to supporting polio eradication efforts in Afghanistan," added UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore.

Health care workers frequently come under attack in war-torn Afghanistan. In one instance, in mid-2020, gunmen attacked the maternity ward of a hospital in Kabul, killing 24 people, including several health workers.

Nangarhar is among the volatile provinces where both the Taliban and the Islamic State militants are active.

Earlier this month, gunmen killed three employees of a private TV network in the province. Islamic State claimed credit for the attack.

International donors 'fail' Syria with 3.6 billion-euro 2021 pledge

The international community drummed up 5.3 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in aid for Syrians in 2021 and beyond on Tuesday, the European Commission announced at the end of a major annual pledging conference.

The 3.6 billion-euro total for 2021 is just over a third of what the United Nations estimates is needed this year to support Syrians in their home country and in nearby countries affected by the decadelong civil conflict, which shows no sign of abating.

Aid group Oxfam said the results "fail" the Syrian people.

"The money pledged confirms fears that donors are not listening to the pleas of the millions of Syrians who have fled their homes and had their lives torn apart by 10 years of conflict," Oxfam Syria's country director Moutaz Adham said in a written statement.

Representatives of more than 80 states and international organizations took part in the event, according to the European Union's executive branch, which organized the virtual event along with the United Nations.

"For 10 years Syrians have endured, death, destruction, displacement and deprivation," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an opening statement.

The coronavirus pandemic has compounded what was already the world's largest refugee crisis, wiping out many people's means of income.

According to U.N. figures, 24 million people need humanitarian or other kinds of assistance in Syria and the surrounding region, where millions of displaced people have fled to. This is 4 million more than in 2020, and the highest level since the start of the conflict.

More than 12 million people — almost 60% of the Syrian population — suffer from hunger. The number of people who cannot survive without food aid doubled within a year.

As a result, the U.N. estimates that $10 billion in aid is needed this year to help pay for food, water, shelter, health care, education, cash assistance or work and training opportunities in Syria and the surrounding countries.

— dpa