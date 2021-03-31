Professor put camera in teen’s room ‘to bond with her,’ Oklahoma documents say

Allan Wiechmann, 66, was arrested in Edmond, Oklahoma, after investigators say he put a camera in a 14-year-old girl’s bedroom. Screengrab: KWTV

An Oklahoma professor is facing several charges after placing a camera in a teen girl’s bedroom, court documents say.

Allan Wiechmann, 66, was arrested at his home in Edmond and charged with 20 counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 16, KWTV reported.

He is an associate professor in the department of cell biology at the Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City, according to the outlet.

His name is no longer listed on the department’s website.

Wiechmann is accused of installing a camera in a 14-year-old girl’s bedroom, court documents show, per KOCO. The teen’s mom learned of the camera after finding photos of her daughter on Wiechmann’s phone, according to documents.

When she confronted Wiechmann, he began deleting the images, later saying that he’d put the camera in the girl’s room “to bond with her,” documents say, per KOKH.

Wiechmann told officials the camera had been there for two weeks before it was found, according to KOCO.

Investigators said he also hid several other cameras throughout the home, which he removed after speaking with the girl’s mom, KOKH reported.

When investigators began to examine Wiechmann’s internet searches, he told officials they might consider them “odd or disturbing” because he “likes to watch voyeurism scenarios of women in dressing rooms or bedrooms,” documents said, per KFOR.

Officials said they found searches for child porn on his computer and several pair of women’s underwear in a safe, according to KWTV.

Wiechmann is also accused of touching the girl several times between 2013 and 2016, KOKH reported.

University officials said Wiechmann has been put on leave.

“In light of recent information, Mr. Wiechmann was immediately placed on administrative leave pending further investigation,” officials said in a statement to KOTV. “OU is cooperating with law enforcement officials and can confirm that in his role at OU Health Sciences Center, Mr. Wiechmann had no contact with minors or patients as part of his work at the university.”

The university added it won’t comment further, citing the “confidential nature of this personnel issue.”

