‘Perfect representation of Carolina Basketball.’ Fans react to UNC hiring Hubert Davis
UNC is planning to hire Hubert Davis as its new head men’s basketball coach, and a lot of fans — at least those on social media — seem happy with the decision.
The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Monday afternoon to approve Davis’ contract to become the UNC men’s basketball coach.
The news come only four days after Roy Williams, who led the Tar Heels through 18 seasons and three national championships, announced his retirement.
Davis played for Dean Smith from 1988 to 1992 and has been an assistant coach under Williams for the last nine seasons. He will be the first Black head coach at UNC.
On social media, some people said they were excited about the new hire.
But some questioned whether Davis is ready.
Davis was a college basketball analyst at ESPN before he came to UNC at Williams’ behest despite never having coached at the college level. This will be his first Division I head coaching job.
David did, however, learn how to coach under Williams. Hiring Davis also guarantees the coaching position stays in the Carolina family — a move many applauded.
