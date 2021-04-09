Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies

Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File) Prince Philip has died, the Buckingham Palace announced Friday, April 9, 2021. AP

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, has died.

He died at Windsor Castle at age 99, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the palace wrote on Twitter. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Philip was born on Corfu, a Greek island, in 1921.

The prince, also called the Duke of Edinburgh, had been married to Elizabeth for more than 70 years. Philip stepped away from public duties in 2017, after participating in thousands of engagements.

Over the years, his health led him to spend time in the hospital. He was treated in March before going back to Windsor Castle, the Associated Press reported.

Philip leaves behind four children, including Prince Charles. He also has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.