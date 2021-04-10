Maryland again tops 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, pushing 2-week average to highest in 2 months

BALTIMORE — Maryland topped 1,500 new coronavirus cases again on Saturday, continuing to push its 2-week average in the wrong direction, Maryland health officials reported.

The state reported 1,584 new cases, the second day in a row the number topped 1,500.

Over the last two weeks, Maryland has averaged 1,324 new infections daily, the highest 14-day average since Feb. 11.

The increase came even as the state reported a single-day record of 94,773 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Hospitalizations were relatively unchanged.

Here’s how the state’s COVID-19 indicators stacked up:

Cases

The state’s pandemic case count climbed to 425,247.

The 14-day average has been steadily rising. It was below 800 at the beginning of March, rose steadily until topping 1,000 on March 27 and has inched upward since then.

Deaths

Twenty more Marylanders were reported dead from COVID-19, bringing to 8,258 the number of fatalities since health officials began to track the disease in March 2020.

Hospitalizations

The state reported 1,250 hospitalizations, one more than on Friday.

Saturday marked the 13th straight day with more than 1,000 people hospitalized in Maryland facing the coronavirus’ effects.