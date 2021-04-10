3 children found fatally stabbed in Los Angeles apartment

A woman discovered her three grandchildren — all under the age of 5 — slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning, police said.

The grandmother went inside an apartment in the Reseda neighborhood and found the children had been stabbed to death, Los Angeles police Sgt. David Bambrick told KNBC-TV. No identities have been released.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted the children appeared to be under 5 years old. Bambrick initially said they were under the age of 3.

The gruesome discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, said Bambrick, of the LAPD’s West Valley Division.

The LAPD’s Homicide Division will investigate, Bambrick said.

Authorities didn’t release any information about a motive or suspect but sought the public's help locating 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo, who they said was "a person of interest" in the case, the department said in a tweet.

The department said it had received reports Carrillo had committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area Saturday and might be driving a stolen silver Toyota pickup license J258T0.