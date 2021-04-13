Stop using these youth ATVs immediately, officials say. They go too fast for children

Sales of two models of Maxtrade’s Coolster youth ATVs have been stopped because officials say they go too fast for children. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Two models of a children’s ATV bike go too fast and could be deadly, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Maxtrade stopped all sales this week of two models of its Coolster youth ATVs, the commission said in a news release. The ATV-3050-C and ATV-3050-B models could go too fast for children.

“The youth ATVs are intended for use by children ages 6 years and older, as demonstrated by the product dimensions and advertising by various retailers,” commission officials said in the news release. “However, the ATVs exceed the mandatory maximum speed limitations.”

The products were sold online and at dealerships, including Walmart and Amazon, since 2007. Nearly 62,000 of the ATVs have been sold in the past five years.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said people who own the ATV models should stop using them immediately because of the speed issue.

“This poses a risk of a high-speed crash that can result in serious injury or death, if used by young children,” officials said.