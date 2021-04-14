Louisville cop gets internal slap on wrist for angry email about Breonna Taylor investigation

A Louisville police officer who shot Breonna Taylor during the deadly March 2020 raid at her apartment was reprimanded by the city’s police chief — not for his role in the raid, but for sending an angry email about the investigation.

In the email, Jonathan Mattingly said that he, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison did the “legal, moral and ethical thing” on the night of March 13, 2020, when they shot Taylor six times while firing dozens more bullets into her apartment.

Mattingly also ripped city leaders in the September 2020 email, leading to his written reprimand on March 29, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields, who took over in January 2021, said Mattingly violated the department’s email policy.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot Mattingly once in the leg when he entered the apartment, according to an investigation by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office. The cops said they knocked and announced their presence, Walker has said he never heard any announcement.

Mattingly, Cosgrove and Hankison then opened fire, killing Taylor. Cameron’s investigation found that only Mattingly and Cosgrove’s bullets hit Taylor, with Cosgrove firing the fatal shot. All of Hankison’s bullets missed, investigators found.

Hankison was charged with three counts of felony wanton endangerment for his bad aim, which sent bullets into a neighboring apartment. Hankison and Cosgrove have both been fired, while Mattingly remains with the Louisville Metro Police Department.