‘That was lucky!’ Watch as falling tree narrowly misses SUV on North Carolina street

An SUV narrowly escaped a tree that fell onto a North Carolina street, officials said. Screengrab from Reddit user jf145601

A tree came crashing down onto a North Carolina street, narrowly missing the driver of an SUV, video shows.

The car was approaching a Durham intersection when the giant tree gave way right behind it, according to footage posted to Reddit on Thursday. The falling branches can be seen pulling down traffic signals and power lines before slamming onto the pavement below.

“Wow, that was lucky!” the Durham Transportation Department commented on a Twitter post about the close call.

The harrowing moments unfolded Wednesday night near West Markham Avenue and Washington Street, north of downtown Durham, according to the Reddit user who shared the video. The city of Durham on Thursday urged people to avoid that intersection as officials worked to reopen the roads.

“We’ll be working with our Public Works team to check utilities at Markham/Washington, remove the tree, and rebuild the signal,” the Durham Transportation Department wrote in a tweet. “Until further notice, please avoid travelling in this area for this.”

Video of the narrow miss left some people fretting about how things could have turned out worse — or in awe of the driver’s good fortune.

“That was a really close call for that SUV, had the light been red and they were coming to a stop right there. yikes,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“I’d be on my way to buy lottery ticket,” another person commented.