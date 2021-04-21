Mom kicks kids out to host a party and attacks them when they return, Michigan cops say

This file photo shows the Michigan State Police shield on a patrol vehicle. Michigan State Police

A Michigan mom is facing child abuse charges after police say she attacked her teen children when they returned home during a party she was hosting.

Around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, a teen boy called 911 and said he’d been assaulted by his mom, Michigan State Police said Wednesday in a news release.

When officers arrived, the boy explained that his mom had kicked him and his sister out of their Richfield Township home so she could throw a party.

Both teens are under the age of 16, officials told McClatchy News.

The kids “had nowhere to go,” police said, and returned home.

When the kids arrived, they got into an argument with their mom, identified as 34-year-old Amber Maldonado, according to police.

She’s then accused of slapping and hitting her son, Michigan Live reported. Maldonado also hit her daughter when she tried to intervene, according to police.

Maldonado looked to be intoxicated, police told Michigan Live.

EMS arrived at the scene to treat one of the teens for minor injuries, police said.

Maldonado was arrested and taken to Roscommon County Jail. She’s charged with two counts of third-degree child abuse.

Her bond was set at $10,000 and she’s due back in court May 10.

The children are now with their father, police said.

Richfield Township is just northeast of Flint.

