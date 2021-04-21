Connecticut lawmakers vote to declare racism a public health crisis and create special commission to study racial health disparities

HARTFORD, Conn. — Prompted by wide racial health disparities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a key legislative committee voted Wednesday to declare racism as a public health crisis in Connecticut and create a special, 28-member commission to study the issue.

Since the pandemic started more than a year ago, a far higher percentage of minority residents in Connecticut have contracted COVID-19 and have died from the virus compared to white residents.

The budget-writing appropriations committee voted on a bipartisan basis in favor of the bill.

The new Commission on Racial Equity in Public Health “shall develop and periodically update a comprehensive strategic plan to eliminate health disparities and inequities across sectors, including consideration of the following: air and water quality, natural resources and agricultural land, affordable housing, infrastructure systems, public health, access to quality health care, social services, sustainable communities and the impact of climate change,” according to the bill.

The committee focused on the bill’s fiscal aspects, which call for $350,000 in funding that includes $250,000 for salaries and $100,000 for fringe benefits for a new executive director and two executive assistants.

Rep. Brandon McGee, a Hartford Democrat who is a key supporter of the measure, said the bill is still being updated and would be changed before the legislative session adjourns on June 9.

“There is so much work that the state of Connecticut has to do on this particular matter,” McGee told his colleagues Wednesday. “This is still a work in progress. Just having your support to get this out of committee will mean a great deal. ... This is not by any stretch perfect.”

Sen. Saud Anwar, a South Windsor Democrat who is also a medical doctor, said he has seen the health disparities on a regular basis for more than a year as the pandemic has continued.

“We have already known for many years that there was a problem, but the pandemic really amplified the recognition and the clear reality,” Anwar said. “If you go to any of the hospitals in the intensive care units, you will see it was the Black and brown communities that were in the intensive care units. ... The cost of this (commission) is minuscule compared to the challenges ahead.’'

He added, “In a 10-minute drive, the lifespan of individuals changes. ... It took us a pandemic for us to come forward and do this.”

Recent legislative testimony showed that Connecticut ranked as the nation’s fifth-healthiest state in 2018, but also ranked 43rd in health disparities. Officials said that Black residents in the state are five times more likely than white residents to visit a hospital emergency room for an attack of asthma. Compared to babies with white mothers, statistics show that babies born to Black women are three times more likely to die and Hispanic babies are twice as likely to die.

“The data overwhelmingly show it,” said Rep. Anthony Nolan, a New London Democrat. “This is the first step to clear up the things that are needed as a start ... to make sure we change what needs to be changed sooner rather than later.”

The bill calls for a goal of a 70% reduction in various disparities, including deaths related to exposure to environmental pollutants, health insurance coverage rates, lead poisoning and pregnancy and infant health outcomes, among others. They will also focus on kindergarten readiness, reading proficiency, school-based discipline, high school graduation and college retention rates, involvement with the criminal justice system and rates of poverty and housing insecurity.

Rep. Geraldo Reyes, a Waterbury Democrat who chairs the legislature’s 32-member Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, said the health disparities are indisputable.

“The imbalance is real,” he said. “This bill is immensely important to the BPRC.”