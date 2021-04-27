News briefs

Social media algorithms threaten democracy, researchers tell senators

WASHINGTON — A Senate hearing on Tuesday pitted three powerful social media companies against researchers who testified that the algorithms used by the platforms to generate revenue by keeping users engaged pose existential threats to individual thought, and democracy itself.

The hearing before the Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law featured a bipartisan approach to the issue from the new chairman, Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, and ranking member, GOP Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska. Algorithms can be useful, the senators agreed, but they also amplify harmful content and may need to be regulated.

Government relations and content policy executives from Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter described for the senators how their algorithms help them identify and remove content in violation of their terms of use, including hateful or harassing speech and disinformation. And they said their algorithms have begun “downranking,” or suppressing, “borderline” content.

Monika Bickert, Facebook’s vice president for content policy, said it would be “self-defeating” for social media companies to direct users toward extreme content.

But Tristan Harris, a former industry executive who became a data ethicist and now runs the Center for Humane Technology, told the committee that no matter what steps the companies took, their core business would still depend on steering users into individual “rabbit holes of reality.”

“It’s almost like having the heads of Exxon, BP and Shell here and asking about what you’re doing to responsibly stop climate change,” Harris said. “Their business model is to create a society that’s addicted, outraged, polarized, performative and disinformed.”

—CQ-Roll Call

Capitol riot suspect who searched for Whitmer online assaulted an officer, feds say

DETROIT — A New York man who searched online for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the location of gun stores in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection was among the most wanted Capitol violence suspects because he allegedly assaulted an officer, according to the FBI.

Jonathan Munafo, 34, of Albany is shown on camera punching a U.S. Capitol Police officer before ripping the officer's riot shield out of his hand and striking a window with a flagpole, FBI Special Agent Michael Bauknight wrote in an affidavit unsealed Tuesday.

Munafo's actions, and the FBI's public plea for tips leading to his arrest, led to Munafo being known by the hashtag "#boyinthehood" because he was seen wearing a black-hooded jacket during the insurrection.

Munafo is among more than 400 people charged in connection with the insurrection, including eight people from Michigan.

The affidavit was unsealed four days after Munafo was arrested following a three-month manhunt and charged in a separate case with communicating an interstate threat in the latest case alleging extremism in Michigan. In that case, Munafo is accused of threatening an emergency dispatcher in Calhoun County.

—The Detroit News

Minnesota lawmakers pass emergency funding for Chauvin trial security costs

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota lawmakers pushed through emergency funding on Tuesday to help cover extra security costs the state racked up ahead of last week's verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

The state House and Senate passed a $7.8 million package with broad bipartisan support after Gov. Tim Walz requested additional funding to cover costs for state troopers, Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and out-of-state law enforcement stationed across the Twin Cities.

Ultimately, the jury's guilty murder and manslaughter verdict prompted peaceful marches and rallies. But the state marshaled the Minnesota National Guard and a massive law enforcement presence in preparation for possible unrest if the former Minneapolis police officer wasn't convicted in the killing of George Floyd. More than 1,500 buildings and businesses were burned, looted and destroyed after Floyd's killing last May.

"The clear message of this bill is that we support the fact that we needed the police from other states, and from other communities and the National Guard, frankly, to help us keep the streets safe," Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said.

Minnesota's divided Legislature has struggled to agree on funding to cover costs for law enforcement and security around the trial. The Senate passed a similar $9 million funding package ahead of the verdict last week, but the proposal went nowhere in the House, which is controlled by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

The governor's administration sent a scaled-back request to the Legislature this week, given the peaceful response to the verdict. Walz said he will sign the bill.

—Star Tribune

Biden going to Philly to celebrate Amtrak's 50th anniversary

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will go to Philadelphia on Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of Amtrak's founding, according to three Democrats familiar with his plans.

The White House confirmed the trip, saying Biden will visit 30th Street Station in the city.

The visit, which would be Biden's third to Pennsylvania since mid-March, will follow his first address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday during the week that marks his first 100 days in office. It also comes as he presses his case for his sweeping infrastructure and jobs plan, which calls for an $80 billion investment in rail.

Amtrak has long been a central piece of Biden's political identity. He spent years traveling the rail line back and forth from Delaware to Washington during his decades as a senator, earning the nickname "Amtrak Joe." In 2017, he estimated he had taken more than 8,200 round trips covering more than 2 million miles. He rode the train again on the day he launched his presidential campaign in 2019.

Biden also has deep ties to Pennsylvania. He was born in Scranton, based his campaign in Philadelphia, and held major rallies there and in Pittsburgh. The state proved crucial to his victory in 2020. It’s also close enough to Washington to make it convenient for presidential travel.

—Philadelphia Inquirer

