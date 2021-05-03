Officers shoot armed man outside CIA headquarters, FBI says

A man was shot outside CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon” on Monday, according to an FBI statement.

The man attempted to drive into the campus without any access and was stopped by armed guards who operate the gates, according to reports.

The FBI is currently reviewing the incident.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital and his condition is not known at this time.

No information has been revealed as to whether any CIA personnel were injured in the incident.