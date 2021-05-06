Hillside home for sale in Minnesota will unleash your inner caveman. Take a look

Cave area Screen grab from Zillow.com

On the outside, the cottage known to locals as “the historic Plummer PumpHouse” in Rochester, Minnesota looks normal enough. With its original carriage doors and fairy tale vibe, the property charms those who peer at it from the street.

But once inside, the house on the market for $550,000 hides a secret that Bruce Wayne would appreciate.

Attached caves.

This is the first time in 34 years the English Tudor-style cottage has been on the market, according to the listing on Realtor.com. And while house hunters might be drawn in by the 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath house,, the real draw is the bonus 3,600 square feet of cave space.

“It’s a special property. It’s definitely unique,” said real estate agent Julie Glass-Yares of Edina Realty Realtor according to Post Bulletin.

The property didn’t escape the attention of the popular Facebook page, “Zillow Gone Wild,” where the comment section was exploding with jokes (and fans of the house).

“As a tunnel engineer: first I am curious what tunneling method was used, second I would totally own this house,” wrote one person.

“Designer had the foresight of an underground shelter,” said another. “This is a great place to stock pile paper towel(s), toilet paper and hand sanitizer during the pandemic.”

“Is this the house where El Chapo practiced digging tunnels?” joked one person.

“Makes me think of the crypt at Winterfell,” observed one comment. “And also the lifelong dream of having tunnels to your best friends’ houses.”

“Large caverns, must-have storage space for any Costco shopper,” noted another user.

“I think it looks like a great mother-in-law suite,” joked someone.

The house itself is located below the Plummer house, the listing said, which one user pointed out and gave a history lesson.

“The house was built in 1926 in the middle of prohibition,” one comment said. “The house and Plummer House, a large manor that’s just up the hill from it we’re built by Dr Henry Plummer, a founder of the Mayo Clinic. The neighborhood was actually nicknamed “Pill Hill” because so many doctors lived in the area.

I’m sure the cave was for storing liquor during the prohibition but seeing as Dr Plummer is such a figure of the history of Rochester, it isn’t listed as such.”

And finally, one observer said what everyone has been thinking:

“Why is the kitchen so small?”