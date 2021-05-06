University of South Carolina provost leaving to become LSU’s first Black president

William Tate IV will be the next president of LSU. Screengrab from LSU's Twitter page.

The University of South Carolina is saying farewell to one of its top leaders while Louisiana State University is welcoming its new president.

William Tate IV, USC’s provost, has been selected by LSU’s Board of Supervisors to lead the school starting in July, according to a release.

“This is a very pivotal time at our university,” said LSU Board Chair Robert Dampf. “We set about to find a great leader, and we found one.”

USC president Robert Caslen congratulated Tate on the new job.

I am extremely proud to congratulate my colleague & friend Dr. @WFTate4 on his appointment as the president @LSU. We will miss you greatly @UofSC but we all are so much better for your service here with us. Congratulations! https://t.co/iWT69vAM6S — Bob Caslen (@Bob_Caslen) May 6, 2021

When Tate takes over the reigns as LSU’s president this summer, he will be the first Black man to lead the university in its 160 year history, outlets report.

“For me, this position is all about what we can do to help students and give people access and opportunity in higher education,” Tate said. “That’s really in my DNA, how do we help people regardless of their background – we find the money, get you here and give you the opportunity to live your dream. I think there is no better place in the United States to come find your dream and to make it happen than right here at LSU.”

Firsts are nothing new to Tate, who is also the only Black person to have served as USC’s provost, The State previously reported. He joined the university system nearly a year ago, in July 2020, and was a finalist for university president in 2019.

As provost, Tate oversees curriculum and accreditation for all schools on USC’s campus. Faculty and students describe him as intelligent, charismatic and a powerful public speaker, The State reported.

LSU started its search with 23 candidates before narrowing down to three and finally choosing Tate. He will replace Tom Galligan, the university’s interim president since January 2020.