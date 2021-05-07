Ex-reserve cop used ‘ghost hunting’ ruse to sexually assault women, Texas sheriff says

Former Texas reserve police officer David Lynn Turner is accused of sexually assaulting women he took “ghost hunting,” officials say. Photo by Getty Images. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Texas man is accused of using a “ghost hunting” ruse to sexually assault women, officials say.

David Lynn Turner, a 46-year-old from Houston, was arrested Tuesday on two charges of sexual assault.

He is accused of targeting women on social media and dating apps, then driving them to remote areas of San Jacinto County and nearby areas under the guise of “ghost hunting,” officials say.

There, Turner would “sexually force himself upon the women in various ways,” according to a news release.

Officials say Turner is familiar with law enforcement. He was a reserve police officer in Harris County from 2012 to 2015.

Investigators say the incidents began as early as December 2018, and there could be more victims across Southeast Texas, including from Beaumont, Galveston, Katy, The Woodlands, Coldspring and Livingston.

The San Jacinto and Montgomery county sheriff’s offices conducted the investigation.