Lottery winner can buy grandma new home after big prize in NC. ‘I just started crying’

A North Carolina lottery player’s craving for soda ended up paying off big time.

Wyshena Crank of Shelby stopped by the store to get something to drink last week and decided to buy a $10 Platinum 7s scratch-off lottery ticket, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Crank scratched the ticket when she got back to her car and told lottery officials she “couldn’t believe it” when she saw she had won $1 million.

“I finally looked at it two more times and then I just started crying,” she said, according to the release.

Crank, who told lottery officials she’s celebrating 10 years working as a retail supervisor, claimed her prize Friday.

She chose a lump sum of $600,000 over an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years and took home $424,503 after taxes, according to the lottery.

Crank told lottery officials the win “feels great.”

“I’ve had some repairs I’ve been trying to do to my grandmother’s house and since I won $1 million, I can buy her a brand new one now,” she told lottery officials.

The Platinum 7s launched in May. After Crank’s win, three top prizes are left.

