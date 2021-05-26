Odd house built as a grain mill in 1857 for sale in Wisconsin. Take a look around

The odd, but alluring, exterior of the West Bend residence. Screen grab from Realtor.com

The real estate trend of converting structures that weren’t normally live-in homes into full functioning properties and listing them brings an entirely new level to flipping homes.

This estate, once a grain mill in West Bend, Wisconsin, is the latest to hit the market for $349,900, according to the listing on Realtor.com.

The now one-bedroom, one-bath, 3,000-square-foot house sits on two acres with “700 feet of frontage along the Milwaukee River.” The mill was constructed in 1857, the listing says.

The primary bedroom looks out onto the river while the second story of the home “is full of potential — and current sellers have architectural renderings for both levels to fuel your dreams.”

Other unusual properties recently listed include a historic general store from 1928 turned home put on the market in Thibodaux, Louisiana, McClatchy News reported. In California, a church was converted into a “temple of forbidden love” and listed for $425,000.

Another church (built in the 1800s) in New Hampshire was also flipped into a house that listed for $500,000.

The grain mill house is located in West Bend, which has a population of just over 30,000. It’s about 30 minutes north of Milwaukee in Washington County.