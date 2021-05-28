Missing girl, 14, may be with two men heading for Louisiana, Mississippi officials say

A 14-year-old at the center of an endangered and missing child alert may be heading for Louisiana, according to Mississippi authorities.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an alert Thursday for Emily Nicole Murray of Liberty, in Amite County. Officials say Murray was last seen around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Highway 569 South, according to a news release.

She’s described as a white female standing 5’2” and weighing 140 pounds with curly grayish-blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and distressed blue jeans, according to authorities.

Police said Murray is possibly with two males traveling south on Highway 569 South toward Louisiana in a 2012 Nissan Altima. The car is red and bears the Louisiana tag number 852CTT.

Anyone with information on Murray’s whereabouts is asked to call the Amite County Sheriff’s Department at 601-657-8057.