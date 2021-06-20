Police: Man pulled gun at Starbucks over cream cheese

An angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forgot the cream cheese with his bagel, according to Miami Gardens Police. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the police chief.

Police said the man became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week. He returned to the window, screaming at the employee. She asked whether he had paid for the cream cheese, at which point he became enraged and pulled out a gun, according to an arrest report.

Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told CBS4 that the experience traumatized her 23-year-old daughter. The chief's daughter told police that the man did not point the gun at her, but that she feared he would hurt her if she didn’t give him the cream cheese.

“She felt in fear of her life,” Noel-Pratt said. ”It was upsetting to me to know that someone would go to that extreme not having cream cheese on his bagel.”

The woman gave the man his cream cheese and he drove away. According to an arrest report, he said he grabbed the gun and put it in the air because it was falling out of his pocket, but denied threatening the woman.

The suspect faces several charges including aggravated assault with a firearm. He was being held on a $10,000 bond. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on the charges.