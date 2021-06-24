Knife-wielding man breaks into California cathedral and disrupts Mass, church says

A man with a knife broke into the Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland and disrupted Mass before being escorted out, the church said. Google Maps

A California church said its cathedral was broken into by a man wielding a knife who had to be escorted out by a church official.

Father Brandon Macadaeg said he was conducting a prayer at the Cathedral of Christ the Light near Lake Merritt in Oakland on Sunday morning when a “very disturbed man” tried to break into a door with a knife and then tried to enter the loading dock through a ramp, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Macadaeg said the man forced his way into a side door while holding the knife and sat in a bishop’s chair, according to the publication.

The man was escorted out, and no one was injured, KGO reported.

“We have had parishioners mugged, assaulted, and robbed right in the area,” said Father Jim Schexnayder, who runs the Lady of Lourdes Church in Oakland, according to the station.

Oakland Police Department investigators said they are “actively following up on the report,” and there would be extra patrols in the area, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

McClatchy News reached out to the Oakland Police Department but did not immediately receive a response.

The incident happened near where a 22-year-old was killed in a mass shooting Saturday also in Lake Merritt, NBC Bay Area reported.

Bishop Michael Barber, also of the Cathedral of Christ the Light, told his congregation in May that he was taking a walk and praying when he was robbed near the Paramount Theatre, McClatchy News previously reported.

“I was terrified. I was afraid. ‘Maybe this it,’ I said … ‘I’m sorry for my sins Lord,’” he told his congregants. “I took out my wallet and I was shaking and he said ‘Give me the cash, give me the cash.’ I gave him the money and then he saw my bishop’s ring. He said, ‘Give me that ring.’”