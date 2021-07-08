Home with ‘mini’ golf course for sale in New York featured on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

For some people, it’s an expensive hobby — but for others, golf is a way of life. The owner of this Webster, New York home listed for $299,900, appears to fall in the latter category.

“Incredible Opportunity to own this Amazing Contemporary Home in Webster featuring your own PRIVATE golf course!” the listing on Zillow says.

“Professional landscaping with curb edging and stone ‘mulch’, designed to be nearly maintenance free!”

With three bedrooms and three bathrooms spread out over 2,016 square-feet, the backyard golf course isn’t’the only thing to marvel. The home has been updated with vinyl flooring and a custom designed-kitchen, all reworked in 2019. There’s even an above-ground pool in the backyard.

The listing didn’t escape the attention of the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild,” however, who took note of the course itself and of the pool.

“I’m not sure which reaction to choose,” one person posted. “The house is beautiful and has great upgrades. The yard is perfect...you know, if you’re into golf.”

“Well, it makes sense,” said another. “If you’re gonna have to maintain over an acre of grass, and you like golf, just make your own golf course!”

“Imagine spending all that $ for a golf course then cheaping out on the pool,” observed one person.

“Webster NY is where people are willing to rock a golf course but won’t pay extra for the in-ground pool,” said one comment.

“Missed opportunity to put in an in-ground pool and make it a water hazard on the golf course. I’m out,” joked someone.

“Putt putt sized golf course,” said another. “Bet the neighbors love this guy.”

Sale of the home is currently pending according to the listing on Zillow.