Nude woman found wedged between two buildings, California firefighters say

Firefighters cut through a wall Tuesday to rescue a nude woman trapped in a 10-inch gap between two Santa Ana, California, buildings. 
Firefighters cut through a wall Tuesday to rescue a nude woman trapped in a 10-inch gap between two Santa Ana, California, buildings.  Orange County Fire Authority

Workers at a noisy California auto body shop had a tough time figuring out the source of what sounded like a woman screaming Tuesday afternoon, firefighters say.

Just after 2 p.m., they called police for help, KTLA reported. Officers climbed onto the roof to have a look around.

That’s when police discovered a nude woman wedged in the 10-inch gap between the auto shop and another building, the Orange County Register reported.

“It’s big enough for a cat, or maybe a dog, but definitely not a human,” Max Benett, owner of Tim’s Auto Repair and Smog, told the publication.

Firefighters eventually cut a hole in one wall to rescue the woman, the Orange County Fire Authority reported on Twitter.

The rescue operation, which involved cutting through an 8-inch-thick concrete wall, took more than two hours, KABC reported.

The woman, who did not seem seriously hurt, was taken to a hospital, according to the station.

While she was able to talk to fire crews, the woman did not reveal how she became trapped between the buildings, KTLA reported.

“That’s a mystery to all of us here right now,” Capt. Thanh Nguyen of the Orange County Fire Authority told the station.

