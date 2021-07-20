Harvey Weinstein extradited to California, facing sexual assault trial

NEW YORK – Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is on his way to California to face sexual assault charges, the Daily News has learned.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed that the disgraced Hollywood mogul was handed over to Golden State officials early Tuesday morning.

“This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order,” a spokesman said.

Weinstein has been serving out a 23-year sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo after being convicted of third-degree rape in February 2020.

The one-time Hollywood producer is accused of sexually assaulting five women in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles.

The 69-year-old’s attorneys had attempted to delay the transfer due to Weinstein’s failing health.

Lawyers for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office said in paperwork obtained by the Daily News earlier this month that Weinstein won’t suffer any disruptions in his medical care.