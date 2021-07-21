Getaway driver in Hadiya Pendleton slaying sentenced to 42 years in prison

CHICAGO — Hadiya Pendleton was adventurous but also perfectly content with a good book. She was lively, complex and full of dreams of future careers in journalism, politics or maybe veterinary science, her mother said.

Cleopatra Cowley spoke at the sentencing hearing of the final defendant convicted in the shooting of her daughter, more than eight years after the 15-year-old honor student’s slaying sparked a national outcry against Chicago’s gun violence.

After more than an hour of testimony on Tuesday afternoon, a judge sentenced the getaway driver to 42 years in prison.

Cook County Judge Diana Kenworthy ordered Kenneth Williams, 29, to serve 35 years for a first-degree murder conviction along with an additional seven years for aggravated battery convictions.

“Kenneth Williams is equally responsible for the physical death of our daughter, Hadiya Pendleton, the death of her dreams and the generational deaths of her children and grandchildren,” Cowley said at the hearing.

A high school sophomore and honors student, Hadiya was spending time in Harsh Park with friends after finishing final exams at King College Prep High School when Micheail Ward got out of a car driven by Williams and opened fire on Jan. 29, 2013, prosecutors have said.

Ward was sentenced to 84 years in prison in 2019.

The park is about a mile from then-President Barack Obama’s home in the South Side’s Kenwood neighborhood. Hadiya, a majorette, had performed just days before at festivities for his second inauguration.

Williams represented himself during the sentencing hearing, an unusual move that appeared to be influenced by a “sovereign citizen” conspiracy theory that views the legal system as illegitimate. Kenworthy strongly discouraged Williams from taking that route at a hearing earlier this month.

He was previously convicted during a jury trial in 2018.

Williams, clad in a yellow jail jumpsuit, entered the hearing and told the judge: “I do not consent to the proceedings.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Holmes characterized Williams as unrepentant for his actions and said the Southern Poverty Law Center considers the sovereign citizen movement an extremist group.

He noted the seriousness of the offense but also that Williams had no previous criminal history as an adult or juvenile. He was also under 21 at the time of the shooting.

“It’s not a minimum case but probably not a maximum case, either, to be honest with you,” Holmes told the judge.

Williams occasionally rolled his eyes as Holmes spoke, but appeared emotional during testimony from Hadiya’s family. Her father and brother, Nathaniel Pendleton Sr. and Nathaniel Pendleton Jr., also spoke.

“I am forever scarred by the loss of my sister,” said Nathaniel Pendleton Jr., who was only 10 when his sister was killed.

Williams declined to present any witnesses of his own, but he addressed the family from the stand, telling them he empathized with them, but voiced consternation that their pain and hurt were directed at him. He said he had been “misjudged” and accused the prosecution of misrepresenting the facts.

He spoke to each member of the family individually, telling Nathaniel Jr. he can’t imagine how he endured losing a sister and Nathaniel Sr. that it must have been difficult to feel powerless to protect his daughter. He told Cowley that his deepest bond is with his mother.

“I think about you every day particularly,” Williams said to Hadiya’s mother.

But he did not admit to being involved in their daughter’s killing.

“I cannot take responsibility for something I had no ... active participation, no inactive participation,” he said.

Kenworthy said she considered Williams’ young age during the shooting and his lack of criminal history when meting out the sentence. She also noted that he partook in the shooting with “seemingly no provocation” and that his co-defendant fired multiple shots at a group of people.

“This is not case where Mr. Williams was merely a lookout or unaware of what was about to happen,” she said.

After the hearing, the Pendleton family said they believe the judge handed down a just sentence. They said there is no “off button” for the loss they feel every day, but noted that their eight-year courtroom journey has come to an end.

“He will be doing time and we are thankful,” said Nathaniel Pendleton Sr.

