Taco Bell will give you a free taco on Thursday. Here’s why and how you can get one

Taco Bell is treating customers to one free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos taco to celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks’ comeback win over the Phoenix Suns in Gme 6 of the NBA Finals. Screengrab from Taco Bell / Twitter

Taco Bell fans have the Milwaukee Bucks to thank for free tacos on Thursday.

Customers can enjoy a Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Taco on the house after the Bucks’ comeback win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night. The Bucks were trailing at halftime but came back to win 105-98.

The promo was part of Taco Bell’s NBA Comebacks deal, which was announced this month.

Free taco? Yup, get a FREE Flamin’ Hot @Doritos Locos Tacos on July 22 thanks to the @Bucks Comeback win in the NBA Finals. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) July 21, 2021

“If a Stolen Game occurs, Taco Bell will make an announcement through selected media channels, including a press release and its website that Eligible Consumers may obtain one Free Taco on a date to be announced,” according to the company’s website. “Free Taco will not be offered at a consumer’s request on any other date or time, regardless of circumstance.”

On July 22, customers can visit any Taco Bell location and receive one Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Taco for free, while supplies last. Fans can also order through the Taco Bell App or TacoBell.com — both of which crashed Thursday afternoon as they struggled with “higher than normal traffic.”

The free taco from the NBA finals is apparently too much for Taco Bell right now. App and site down haha. pic.twitter.com/gnpFZ4fYav — Tim | Projectors & Tech (@CandidTechTV) July 22, 2021

Taco Bell fans also took to Twitter to complain.

“The Taco Bell app isn’t working and I could cry,” one woman wrote.

“Hey @tacobell it’s me again…why do you bother doing free taco promotions when your app and website crash every time you put one out?” wrote another.

