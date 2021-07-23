3 decades later, Georgia man is charged with killing boy, 8

In this undated photo released by the Roswell (Ga.) Police Department, James Michael Coates is seen, in Roswell, Ga. Police announced Friday, July 23, 2021, that Coates was arrested and charged with the 1988 killing of 8-year-old Joshua Harmon in Roswell. Coates, of Woodstock, Ga., faces murder and other charges. Police say Coates was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the killing. (Roswell Police Department via AP) AP

Police in an Atlanta suburb have arrested a Georgia man, charging him with the 1988 slaying of an 8-year-old boy.

James Michael Coates, 56, of Woodstock faces murder and other charges in the killing of Joshua Harmon, Roswell police announced Friday. He was taken into custody Wednesday after a traffic stop.

Coates was arrested after DNA evidence collected from the crime scene linked him to the killing, police said.

On May 15, 1988, Joshua was reported missing by his parents after he didn’t return home for dinner. After several hours of searching, his body was found in a wooded area near the apartment where he lived.

Police said the case went cold, but they revisited leads over the years, and law enforcement technology improved.

With the permission of his family, police say they exhumed the boy’s body in February 2021 in hopes of finding more evidence. Additional DNA testing was done on evidence from the crime scene, and police say the testing linked Coates to the crime.

Coates remained jailed Friday, and it wasn't known whether he has an attorney who could be reached for comment on his behalf.