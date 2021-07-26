Fourth ‘ghost gun’ found in three weeks, California police say. What are they?

Hollister police in California said they found a ‘ghost gun’ during a traffic stop with a minor and the driver was arrested for firearms charges. Hollister Police Department

A “ghost gun” was found during a traffic stop by California police, marking the fourth gun found by the department in three weeks, officials said.

/Officers in Hollister, 47 miles south of San Jose, conducted a traffic stop downtown and found a minor was driving the car while on probation, according to a Facebook post. A loaded “unregistered and untraceable Glock” gun was found inside the car and taken by authorities, they said.

The driver was arrested for probation violation and firearms charges, police said.

“Ghost guns” are unregistered and unregulated guns that are usually built in private after buying the kits or parts online, McClatchy News previously reported

During a town hall meeting last week in Cincinnati, Ohio, President Joe Biden talked about the need to eliminate ghost guns.