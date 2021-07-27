Paddleboarder trying to save child slips and drowns in Oregon reservoir, sheriff says

Courtney Anderson Couch, 36, drowned at an Oregon reservoir Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s said. She was a deputy with Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Photo from Lane County Sheriff's Office.

A 36-year-old sheriff’s deputy drowned at Foster Reservoir in Oregon Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Courtney Anderson Couch fell off her paddleboard attempting to help a child, Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies responded to Lewis Creek Park, the swimming area, around 2 p.m.

Foster Reservoir is east of the city of Sweet Home, which is about 90 minutes south of Portland.

She remained “under water for several minutes” before other swimmers dragged her to the surface, officials said. Couch wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

Paramedics began life-saving measures, officials said, but she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Couch, a deputy for Lane County Sheriff’s Office for seven years, was also an Army veteran and mother.

“Courtney’s number one priority was raising her young son,” Lane County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

“Courtney was a very loved member of the Sheriff’s Office family. Her sudden and tragic death has knocked the wind out of us. Please keep your thoughts and prayers with Courtney and her family following this heartbreaking tragedy,” the post read.

Anyone who witnessed the drowning is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.