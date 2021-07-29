Canoer dies when she’s trapped under water by tree in Missouri river, police say

Maria Lilibeth Reyes of San Antonio, Texas, died after her canoe hit a tree in the Elk River near Noel and she was trapped under water, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Screengrab from Google.

A Texas woman died while canoeing on a popular Missouri river, officials said.

San Antonio resident Maria Lilibeth Reyes, 46, was canoeing Tuesday afternoon on the Elk River when she hit a tree in the water, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

After the boat capsized, Reyes was trapped under water between her canoe and the tree, officials said.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Joplin.

Reyes was canoeing about 3 miles north of Noel near the Arkansas border before her death, officials said.