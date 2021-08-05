National
Here’s how you can help people displaced by Dixie and River wildfires in California
Two large wildfires in northern California have destroyed dozens of buildings and displaced thousands from their homes, but there are ways to provide them with much-needed aid.
Dixie fire
The Dixie Fire is spreading in Butte and Plumas counties. As of Thursday morning, the fire encompassed 322,502 acres and was 35% contained, The Sacramento Bee reported.
It has burned 67 structures, including leveling parts of Greenville, a small Gold Rush-era community in the Northern California mountains.
River fire
The River Fire that swept through a neighborhood near Colfax had burned about 2,400 acres and was 0% contained as of early Thursday, as Cal Fire teams worked to stamp out flareups from several of the homes that were destroyed in the blaze.
At least 40 homes have been destroyed, and another 20 damaged, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. More than 5,000 residents remained under evacuation orders Thursday morning in Placer and Nevada counties.
How to help
Those who want to help can:
- Make a one-time contribution to The Red Cross or sign up to volunteer.
Donate directly to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund or to the California Fire Foundation, which provides $250 gift cards to victims to help with buying necessities.
Donate to the Latino Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund to provide support to Latino-lead organizations that help Latino and immigrant families affected by wildfires.
Buy essential items like diapers, wipes, portable cribs, blankets and cleaning supplies to donate to Baby2Baby. You can either donate money or go to the organization’s Amazon registry.
Provide a free space for those displaced by wildfires through Airbnb’s Open Homes program.
Make a one-time or monthly contribution to World Central Kitchen’s relief team to provide meals to emergency workers and those affected by wildfires in northern California.
Donate to Red Rover, a network of shelters designed for animals during national disasters.
It’s important to note that used items and clothes are not necessarily going to help.
After a few days, your donated stuff — along with everyone else’s — will grow into a huge pile. Then aid workers and local governments have to sort through it for anything useful.
Sadly, much of it will end up hauled to the local landfill.
A local assistance center for Plumas County residents opened Thursday morning “to help residents get resources and support for their recovery process,” according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. It is located at 1446 E. Main Street in Quincy.
A congregate shelter is also available at Bear River High School at 11130 Magnolia Road in Grass Valley, a temporary evacuation point at Nevada Union High School at 11761 Ridge Road in Grass Valley, an evacuation center at Auburn Veterans Memorial Hall at 100 East Street in Auburn and an animal shelter at the Nevada County Fairgrounds at 11228 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley.
The Red Cross is also operating an evacuation center at Regional Park at 3770 Richardson Drive in Auburn, said Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Nelson Resendes.
Comments