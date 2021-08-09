Netflix announces ‘largest reality casting call ever.’ Here’s how you can audition

Netflix on Monday announced NetflixReality.com, where people can audition for “Queer Eye,” “Love is Blind,” “Floor is Lava” and other reality shows. AP

If you’ve ever wanted to be on a Netflix reality show, the streaming service has an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

Netflix unveiled a new site Monday, NetflixReality.com, where people can submit a 1-minute video of themselves to audition for a slew of its popular shows.

“Netflix Reality wants to see the real you ... in one minute or less,” Netflix said. “To be considered, submit a video being your fabulous self... No ring light, no glam. Just. Be. You. The real you must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the US, Canada, UK, or Ireland.”

Among the shows included are “Queer Eye,” “Love is Blind,” “Floor is Lava” and “Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo.” Netflix calls it the “largest reality casting call ever.”

Netflix also announced a new series, “Roaring Twenties,” which will be based in Austin, Texas. The streaming service describes the new show as “the coming-of-age story of eight twenty-somethings who set out to find success in life and love ... while learning to navigate the ‘new normal’ of 2020’s America.”

If “Roaring Twenties” isn’t your style, Netflix Reality features competition shows, dating shows and home renovation shows you have a new opportunity to be on.

