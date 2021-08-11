‘Total mystery.’ Dad missing for a week vanished doing errands, California family says

John Stivers of Jamestown disappeared running errands Aug. 2, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said. A $10,000 reward is being offered for more information. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office

A California husband and campground owner has been missing for over a week after disappearing while running errands, his family said.

John Stivers, 52, was reported missing Aug. 2 and was last seen heading from his home in Copperopolis to Sonora, according to a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office news release. Stivers’ car was found on Campo Seco Road but he wasn’t inside, officials said.

Copperopolis is about 90 miles southeast of Sacramento.

“It’s a total mystery,” said Michele Stivers, his wife, SFGate reported. “None of it makes sense.”

Michele said that her husband vanished while running errands and that she reported him missing after he made a bank deposit but didn’t show up for work, according to the publication. Stivers owns Lake Tulloch RV Campground and Marina in Jamestown, which is near Sonora and about 20 miles from Copperopolis. He had told his workers that he was heading there but didn’t made it.

Michele said that she last saw Stivers at home and that they had planned a camping trip with their 14-year-old daughter to Tahoe the next day, NBC News reported. She said she got a call from him around 2 p.m. Aug. 2 and hasn’t heard from him since.

“He called and told me about a golf cart being left down at the clubhouse, and then said he was going to bring the RV home that night for our camping trip,” she said, according to the station. “And that was the last time I talked to him.”

There is a $10,000 reward for information about Stivers’ location and his safe return, Ledger Dispatch reported.