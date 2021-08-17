Hostess hot dog and hamburger buns recalled. They may have listeria and salmonella

Hostess recalled 32 lots of Soft White Hamburger Buns and 16 lots of Soft White Hot Dog Buns after co-manufacturer Best Harvest Bakeries discovered they might have listeria and salmonella.

The meat-bed breads went to supermarkets and convenience stores around the nation.

The hamburger bun lots recalled are: I060989300; I061189300; I061289300; I061489300; I061389300; I061589300; I061689300; I061789300; I061889300; I061989300; I062089300; I062489300; I062589300; I062989300; I070389300; I070289300; I063089300; I070789300; I070689300; I070889300; I070989300; I071089300; I071389300; I071189300; I071489300; I071289300; I071589300; I071689300; I072089300; I072389300; I072989300 and I073189300.

Hostess Soft White Hot Dog Buns FDA

The hot dog bun lots recalled are: I060989300; I062189300; I062289300; I062389300; I062589300; I062689300; I063089300; I070189300; I070689300; I071289300; I072089300; I072189300; I072289300; I072389300; I072489300; and I072789300.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hostess Soft White Hamburber Buns FDA

If you have buns from these lots, don’t use them. Toss them out or return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can call Hostess at 800-483-7253.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

By the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea that starts around 12 to 72 hours after eating the tainted food and runs for four to seven days.

Listeria is less common, but more lethal. killing about 260 of the 1,600 Americans infected each year, the CDC says. In addition to the people most vulnerable to salmonella’s worst effects, add pregnant women, who can suffer stillbirths and miscarriage. Listeria symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, high fever, severe headaches, stomach aches, stiffness, confusion and poor balance.