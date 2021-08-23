Boater dies from carbon monoxide exposure on Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri police say

Steven Sutton of St. Charles, Missouri, died of carbon monoxide exposure on a boat in Lake of the Ozarks and four others were injured, the Highway Patrol said. Photo by Getty Images.

A 66-year-old man died from carbon monoxide exposure on a boat at Lake of the Ozarks, officials said.

Steven Sutton of St. Charles, Missouri, was killed Saturday by a carbon monoxide leak inside a 2003 Cabin Cruiser anchored at the Tonka Springs Cove in the Niangua Arm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The leak injured four other occupants of the boat. One of them was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be moderate, while the other three refused treatment, officials said.

Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless gas that can poison or kill someone who breathes too much of it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms include headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, weakness and confusion.

