Visiting a national park? You can enter for free on National Park Service’s birthday

2 backpackers turning a switchback corner while descending into a vast desert landscape of colorful peaks, ridgelines and cliffs. NPS/M.Quinn

The National Park Service is turning 105 and is inviting you to its parks for free to celebrate.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, all National Park Service sites will offer free admission, the National Park Service said on its website.

“National parks are America’s best idea, and there are more than 400 parks available to everyone, every day,” the National Park Service said said. “The fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee.”

The money made from fees at national parks stays within the National Park Service, park officials said. And at least 80% stays at the park where it was collected.

Many parks charge an entrance fee, which can range from $15 to about $35 depending on the park, according to the National Park Service. Visitors should check participating parks and sites before going.

Several popular parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Rocky Mountain, Yosemite, Big Bend and Acadia, are among those waiving entrance fees to celebrate the anniversary of when the National Park Service was established.

“On August 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the act creating the National Park Service,” park officials said. “A new federal bureau in the Department of the Interior was responsible for protecting the 35 national parks and monuments then managed by the department and those yet to be established.”

The National Park Service’s birthday is the second free day in August and the fourth free day this year.

“Each of the fee-free days celebrates or commemorates a significant event,” Margaret Everson, counselor to the secretary, said in a December news release.

Visitors won’t be asked to pay the fees on these dates during the rest of 2021:

In 2020, many of the parks shut their gates for a period of time to visitors to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Even with that closure, more than 237 million people visited the country’s national parks.

In 2021, however, more people than ever have been visiting the most popular national parks. Several parks have consistently shattered visitation records from month to month.

“Throughout the country, every national park provides a variety of opportunities to get out in nature, connect with our common heritage and experience the vast array of benefits that come from spending time outdoors,” Everson said. “Hopefully the fee-free days will encourage everyone to spend some time in their national parks.”